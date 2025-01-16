Mark Carney launches Liberal leadership bid, doubles down on Trudeau's legacy
“Conservatives don’t run around saying Canada is broken because they want to fix it. They want a licence to demolish and destroy,” Carney said at his campaign launch, deflecting blame from the Liberals’ record on skyrocketing housing prices, doctor shortages and inflation.
Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of Canada and globalist darling, has officially launched his campaign to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.
Speaking in Edmonton, Alberta, Carney presented himself as a fresh face — despite years as a Liberal insider and his close ties to Trudeau’s policies.
Carney, dubbed “Carbon Tax Carney” by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, is already under fire for backing the Trudeau government’s controversial carbon tax policies, which have driven up costs for Canadians struggling with an affordability crisis.
Carney’s speech took aim at the Conservatives, dismissing their concerns about the state of the nation.
“Conservatives don’t run around saying Canada is broken because they want to fix it. They want a licence to demolish and destroy,” he said, deflecting blame from the Liberals’ record on skyrocketing housing prices, doctor shortages and inflation.
With the leadership race likely narrowing down to a contest between Carney and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadians face the prospect of a Liberal Party doubling down on Trudeau’s legacy of high taxes, soaring costs, and globalist rhetoric.
Visit MeetTheLiberals.com, get informed, and share it far and wide. Canadians deserve to know the truth, even if the Liberals don’t want you to hear it.
Now let's Meet the Liberals
Latest News
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Timothy Boyle commented 2025-01-16 21:31:20 -0500That’s amazing that Rebel didn’t get banished from the Carney announcement event because the Western Standard reporter was!! I always thought that the Rebel was the most despised independent by the Libs and NDP but apparently not in this case. Just what did the WS do to trigger the eviction and how did the Rebel avoid it? More to the point is this failure to be evicted going to be damaging to the Rebel’s reputation. 🙂
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-16 19:12:37 -0500Even Liberals are tired of Trudeauism. Let’s hope the party burns to the ground and all the dead wood goes. We’re all tired of Carney blarney.