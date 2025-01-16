Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of Canada and globalist darling, has officially launched his campaign to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.

Speaking in Edmonton, Alberta, Carney presented himself as a fresh face — despite years as a Liberal insider and his close ties to Trudeau’s policies.

Carney, dubbed “Carbon Tax Carney” by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, is already under fire for backing the Trudeau government’s controversial carbon tax policies, which have driven up costs for Canadians struggling with an affordability crisis.

Carney’s speech took aim at the Conservatives, dismissing their concerns about the state of the nation.

“Conservatives don’t run around saying Canada is broken because they want to fix it. They want a licence to demolish and destroy,” he said, deflecting blame from the Liberals’ record on skyrocketing housing prices, doctor shortages and inflation.

With the leadership race likely narrowing down to a contest between Carney and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadians face the prospect of a Liberal Party doubling down on Trudeau’s legacy of high taxes, soaring costs, and globalist rhetoric.

Visit MeetTheLiberals.com, get informed, and share it far and wide. Canadians deserve to know the truth, even if the Liberals don’t want you to hear it.

Now let's Meet the Liberals

Jaime Battiste Karina Gould François-Philippe Champagne Christy Clark Chrystia Freeland Mark Carney Chandra Arya Jonathan Wilkinson Frank Baylis

Latest News

Mark Carney launches Liberal leadership bid, doubles down on Trudeau's legacy 04:57 Rencontrez les Libéraux : Frank Baylis, l'ex-député mêlé à des scandales de contrats sans appel d'offres 07:02 Meet the Liberals: Jaime Battiste, the Atlantic MP with a history of controversial social media posts 08:53 Meet the Liberals: Frank Baylis, the former MP embroiled in sole-sourced contract scandals Mark Carney announces run for prime minister... on a U.S. talk show 8:22 Meet Chandra Arya—the Liberal leadership candidate who thinks French doesn't matter in Quebec 03:40 Meet the Liberals: Can they outdo Trudeau's record of failures? François-Philippe Champagne drops out of leadership race Christy Clark drops out of Liberal leadership race 10:01 'Davos Man' Mark Carney could be 'selected not elected' as Canada's next PM