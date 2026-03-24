Tamara Lich is coming to the University of Calgary!
On April 7, Tamara Lich will bring her firsthand perspective to the University of Calgary on grassroots movements, civic engagement, and what the Freedom Convoy revealed about democracy in Canada.
The State of Democracy: Lessons from Grassroots Movements
A Special Campus Presentation with Tamara Lich
Tuesday, April 7
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (MT)
Science Theatres (ST) 140, University of Calgary
2500 University Drive NW, Calgary Alberta, T2N 1N4
Admission: $5
Join Tamara Lich for a candid discussion on civic engagement, grassroots organizing, and the evolving state of democracy in Canada— with a special appearance by Ezra Levant, who will also be there to share a few remarks.
In The State of Democracy: Lessons from Grassroots Movements, Tamara will reflect on her personal experiences during the Freedom Convoy Protest and what it revealed about citizen participation, public institutions, and the power of grassroots movements.
Drawing from her own journey from private citizen to national public figure, Tamara will explore how grassroots movements form, why ordinary people step forward to speak out, and what these moments can teach us about democratic participation in modern society.
This presentation will offer a first-hand perspective on organizing, public response, and the challenges faced by individuals who find themselves at the center of large civic movements.
Following the presentation, Tamara will participate in a live audience Q&A.
The event is open to students, faculty, and members of the public.
Come be part of an evening conversation about civic engagement, citizen voices, and the role grassroots movements play in shaping democratic societies.
Related News
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada’s pandemic response. Thrust into the national spotlight as the movement unfolded and the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich faced the consequences of government overreach firsthand. Now reporting with Rebel News, she draws on that experience to cover government actions and political movements with a focus on stories often dismissed or distorted by legacy media.https://x.com/LichTamara