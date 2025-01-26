Wow, did we ever SMASH the World Economic Forum!

This year, we took our Davos coverage to the next level — going further, digging deeper, and asking the hard-hitting questions that matter to you.

Ezra Levant
The World Economic Forum's annual retreat in Davos, Switzerland, is over, and we're heading home. But boy did we ever score some huge wins. 

We achieved what many believed to be impossible — shedding light on the world's most exclusive gathering of global elites. This groundbreaking, hard-hitting journalism is what sets us apart from the establishment media.

I travelled to Davos this year with Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini, and a team of videographers. Here are some of the people we caught this year — you know we'd never get the chance to confront these elitists back home!

And more!

We also caught the WEF handing out protein bars made with insects, met some local Davos residents protesting against the WEF, and bumped into "Billboard Chris" Elston!

You can visit www.WEFReports.com to see all of our latest breaking reports.

But covering Davos isn't cheap. From economy flights and modest Airbnb accommodations to train rides, meals, and, of course, plenty of coffee — the costs to do this work add up. But this is our only chance to confront the world's most powerful people face-to-face, and we refuse to let it slip away.

That's why I need your support right now. Please help us continue this fearless, independent journalism.

We simply can't do this work without your help.

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

